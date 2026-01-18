Previous
Garden harvest by purplekiwi4
158 / 365

Garden harvest

Nice haul from the garden this evening, the big tomatoes are getting hammered by the blackbird fledglings so they have to get picked early
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
