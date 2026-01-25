Previous
Herbs for cows? by purplekiwi4
Herbs for cows?

I know it's a weed but I do love the cow parsley flower, especially the teeny red (or purple) flower in the middle
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
