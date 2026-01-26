Sign up
Previous
162 / 365
Skin shedded
It's that time of year when the cicada emerge, shed their skin and sing their little hearts out for a few months.
Whilst the weather might not give any indication it's summer, the deafening cicada noise does.
And then the crickets begin
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Tags
#cicada
