Skin shedded by purplekiwi4
Skin shedded

It's that time of year when the cicada emerge, shed their skin and sing their little hearts out for a few months.
Whilst the weather might not give any indication it's summer, the deafening cicada noise does.
And then the crickets begin
Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
