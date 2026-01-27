Sign up
163 / 365
My favourite garden flower
I'd say this Vireya is my favourite bloom in the garden right now. It came out in the middle of a storm but saved the majority of its books until it was done. So pretty!
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
0
0
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
