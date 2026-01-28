Previous
The end of an era by purplekiwi4
164 / 365

The end of an era

I've been buying this calendar from Greenpeace every year without fail since the 90s I think. Sadly this year it just wasn't available and it looks like it's gone. It's only a calendar but it made me quite sad.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
46% complete

