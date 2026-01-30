Previous
A fledgling survived by purplekiwi4
166 / 365

A fledgling survived

Unfortunately our cat likes baby birds, as I guess most do. This one survived, and was was perched outside my office, seemingly unafraid of me, nor our other cat who was in the doorway.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
