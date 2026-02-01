Previous
Resting bumble by purplekiwi4
168 / 365

Resting bumble

Just tucked under one of the petals, this bumble was just having a little power nap
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact