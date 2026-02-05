Previous
Boats coming and going by purplekiwi4
Boats coming and going

Busy day on the water in the city of sails. A big cruise ship docked, plus 4 ferries coming in. So none of them have sails, but that's our city's nickname
Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
