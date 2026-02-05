Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
Boats coming and going
Busy day on the water in the city of sails. A big cruise ship docked, plus 4 ferries coming in. So none of them have sails, but that's our city's nickname
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
5th February 2026 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#boats
,
#cityofsails
