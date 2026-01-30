Previous
This is Quinn by purplekiwi4
173 / 365

This is Quinn

He's a cute little boy and the first of the four to purr. Still shy though, but he'll be good cuddle value when the time comes
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...


