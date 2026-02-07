Previous
Lookout to the Kaipara harbour by purplekiwi4
174 / 365

Lookout to the Kaipara harbour

Today's walk brings us out towards South Head at the Te Rau Pūriri Regional Park. Mostly farmland with a side of tea tree bush up to a lookout. Perfect day to get outta the house on a long weekend, she was a hot one though 🥵
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
47% complete

Photo Details

