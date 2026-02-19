Previous
Waiting for dinner by purplekiwi4
181 / 365

Waiting for dinner

I know I'm home first from the city, when someone is waiting in the window, upset at the poor service
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact