Previous
Monarchs 3 & 4 by purplekiwi4
184 / 365

Monarchs 3 & 4

Two eclosed today, and for some reason another city day, so they get shut in the laundry away from naughty tabbies.
Two girls. Fly high little ones
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact