184 / 365
Monarchs 3 & 4
Two eclosed today, and for some reason another city day, so they get shut in the laundry away from naughty tabbies.
Two girls. Fly high little ones
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
365
SM-S906E
24th February 2026 6:08pm
#monarchbutterfly
