No work today by purplekiwi4
185 / 365

No work today

Working with multiple kittens is an impossible thing, they wanna sit on and bite the laptop. So they usually get a blank word doc to go to town on, except they start pushing multiple keys which changes settings I didn't know existed. Chaos!
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
50% complete

Photo Details

