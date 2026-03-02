Previous
Big final day by purplekiwi4
187 / 365

Big final day

Last of the chrysalis to eclose, one boy came and went fairly early but these two boys took them time and were dried and off before lunch. Short but sweet Monarch season, 4 boys/4 girls, nice and even
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
