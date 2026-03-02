Sign up
187 / 365
Big final day
Last of the chrysalis to eclose, one boy came and went fairly early but these two boys took them time and were dried and off before lunch. Short but sweet Monarch season, 4 boys/4 girls, nice and even
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Tags
#monarchbutterfly
