View from the bus by purplekiwi4
188 / 365

View from the bus

I don't normally sit on the city side of the bus, but a full bus meant no choice. But look at that view!
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
52% complete

