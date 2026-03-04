Sign up
189 / 365
The face in the fence
Staining the new fence today and my Pareidolia found this little happy face with the big googly eyes
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Tags
#seesfacesinobjects
