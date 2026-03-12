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Bonsai
Back to my Bonsai meeting this month, talking about Mānuka this week, but this little beauty was on display (not a Mānuka)
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
192
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
12th March 2026 8:45pm
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