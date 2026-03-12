Previous
Next
Bonsai by purplekiwi4
191 / 365

Bonsai

Back to my Bonsai meeting this month, talking about Mānuka this week, but this little beauty was on display (not a Mānuka)
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact