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Baking day by purplekiwi4
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Baking day

Afghans were on the baking schedule for the weekend, delivered to Respect charity this morning
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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