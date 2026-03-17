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Spirit of New Zealand
Spirit of NZ docked at Princes Wharf today on what turned out to be a nice day. Cold in the office though
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
193
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
17th March 2026 1:22pm
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