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Spirit of New Zealand by purplekiwi4
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Spirit of New Zealand

Spirit of NZ docked at Princes Wharf today on what turned out to be a nice day. Cold in the office though
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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