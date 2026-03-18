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View from the bus by purplekiwi4
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View from the bus

I'm so lucky to have this view as my trip to work. Look up from the phone and admire the beautiful scenery
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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