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Bacon and egg pie
First time making a B&E pie, but found a recipe in a new book so thought I'd make for the Warkworth crew for lunches. Turned out well, lots of good protein for them
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
22nd March 2026 1:29pm
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