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Giving the gold stuff by purplekiwi4
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Giving the gold stuff

This has been on the list, and rescheduled several times, but got there and it's a good time to get some reading time
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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