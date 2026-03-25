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Giving the gold stuff
This has been on the list, and rescheduled several times, but got there and it's a good time to get some reading time
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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25th March 2026 5:20pm
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