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Sevilla street party by purplekiwi4
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Sevilla street party

Our street had a little party on Friday arvo, organised by Neighbourhood support, conveniently just outside our place. One of the local magpies came to visit to check for any spare sausages
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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