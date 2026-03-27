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Sevilla street party
Our street had a little party on Friday arvo, organised by Neighbourhood support, conveniently just outside our place. One of the local magpies came to visit to check for any spare sausages
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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