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204 / 365
Is that Godzilla there?
Yes, it's the theme of our hotel funnily enough and the name of the street too. Why? I haven't the foggiest. But it makes spotting our hotel easy
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
206
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
13th April 2026 7:50pm
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