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Is that Godzilla there? by purplekiwi4
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Is that Godzilla there?

Yes, it's the theme of our hotel funnily enough and the name of the street too. Why? I haven't the foggiest. But it makes spotting our hotel easy
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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