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Cherry blossom Tokyo style by purplekiwi4
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Cherry blossom Tokyo style

The cherry blossom is what I've wanted to see in this Japan trip, it came early this year but there is still a lot around. So pretty
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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