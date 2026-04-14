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Sensoji by purplekiwi4
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Sensoji

Standing on the steps of Sensoji looking out to this smaller temple, they look so delicate and pretty. Il sure we'll be Templed out before the trip is over
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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