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206 / 365
Sensoji
Standing on the steps of Sensoji looking out to this smaller temple, they look so delicate and pretty. Il sure we'll be Templed out before the trip is over
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
14th April 2026 9:15am
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