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Pot Noodle guy by purplekiwi4
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Pot Noodle guy

The man responsible for creating the Pot (Cup) Noodle, as seen in the Museum in Yokohama
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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