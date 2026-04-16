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Torii of Peace
Heiwa-no-torii is the Torii for the Hakone Shrine which is a Shinto one. It sits in Lake Ashi which we just came down on a 'pirate ship'. Very popular for having your pic taken in front of it
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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365
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SM-S906E
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16th April 2026 4:11pm
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