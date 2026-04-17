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209 / 365
Spring in Hakone
The Acer trees are looking beautiful with their red leaves, springtime in Japan is just gorgeous
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
212
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
17th April 2026 11:06am
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