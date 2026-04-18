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Spring time in Takayama by purplekiwi4
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Spring time in Takayama

The streets and open waterways in this beautiful city are lined with bonsai trees which are coming into their spring colours
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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