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Cherry tree flowers in Takayama by purplekiwi4
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Cherry tree flowers in Takayama

Another stunning cherry tree in Takayama, wanderings along the river, morning markets and lovely sunshine
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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