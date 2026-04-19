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Cherry tree flowers in Takayama
Another stunning cherry tree in Takayama, wanderings along the river, morning markets and lovely sunshine
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
212
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
19th April 2026 10:19am
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