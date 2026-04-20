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Samurai walls by purplekiwi4
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Samurai walls

Yellow-earthen walls sitting on stones and covered in mats in winter to keep the snow off them, line the streets in the Samurai District in Kanazawa
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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