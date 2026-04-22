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214 / 365
Gion by night
A guided group tour of Gion, home of Kyoto's Geisha district. Kyoto's Geisha are called Geiko and the apprentices are Maiko. Out of respect we weren't allowed to photograph either but it was so interesting to see some and learn about them
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
22nd April 2026 5:43pm
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#gion
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#geishadistrict
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#teahouse
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