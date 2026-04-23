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215 / 365
Nakasendo trail
Nice to hit the trails rather than the streets, even if it's pouring with rain. This is the old road which linked Kyoto and Tokyo traveled by feudal lords, samurai and travellers.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
23rd April 2026 1:19pm
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