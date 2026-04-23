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Nakasendo trail by purplekiwi4
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Nakasendo trail

Nice to hit the trails rather than the streets, even if it's pouring with rain. This is the old road which linked Kyoto and Tokyo traveled by feudal lords, samurai and travellers.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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