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Path lined by red torii gates by purplekiwi4
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Path lined by red torii gates

Just a few of the thousands of torii gates at Fushimi Inari which are guarded by kitsune (foxes) wearing their red bibs which protect from evil spirits. This is at a Shinto shrine
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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