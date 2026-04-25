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Path lined by red torii gates
Just a few of the thousands of torii gates at Fushimi Inari which are guarded by kitsune (foxes) wearing their red bibs which protect from evil spirits. This is at a Shinto shrine
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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365
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SM-S906E
Taken
25th April 2026 4:11pm
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#fushimiinari
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