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Philosopher's Path stroll by purplekiwi4
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Philosopher's Path stroll

Last day wanders up this lovely canal which less than a month ago would have been stunning with blossom. But we've seen plenty so it was just a nice peaceful last morning
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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