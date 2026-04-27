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Dawn in the air by purplekiwi4
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Dawn in the air

Not much sleep but the sunrise looks amazing from up here
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
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