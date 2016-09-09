Previous
In memoriam by pusspup
1 / 365

In memoriam

I don't have pictures of The Queen, but a picture from my last visit to London a few years ago is the best I can offer. Something seems appropriate, and this edifice is the closest in my gallery.
Certainly this is the end of an era.
9th September 2016 9th Sep 16

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely shot, lovely sentiment
September 9th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Very thoughtful and nice tribute.
September 9th, 2022  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice thought - We have just returned from listen to our church bells, a little emotive.
September 9th, 2022  
