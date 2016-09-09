Sign up
1 / 365
In memoriam
I don't have pictures of The Queen, but a picture from my last visit to London a few years ago is the best I can offer. Something seems appropriate, and this edifice is the closest in my gallery.
Certainly this is the end of an era.
9th September 2016
9th Sep 16
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
365 Wylie extra
9th July 2016 7:29pm
london
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely shot, lovely sentiment
September 9th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Very thoughtful and nice tribute.
September 9th, 2022
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice thought - We have just returned from listen to our church bells, a little emotive.
September 9th, 2022
