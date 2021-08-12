Sign up
33 / 365
The cascades in B&W
From a similar place as in my main album today. Lorella Springs Northern Territory.
Just had our lock down extended by 2 -weeks. Plenty of photo time I guess!
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Latest from all albums
2604
2605
2606
2607
32
2608
2609
33
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st June 2021 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
springs
,
monotone
,
lorella
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. Sorry about the lock down extension.
August 16th, 2021
