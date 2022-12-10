Previous
Tea tree seed pods by pusspup
164 / 365

Tea tree seed pods

A quickie from my recent trip to the coast. I did some mucking about with the 100mm macro lens and it really takes a sharp shot.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
It sure does, lovely shapes and textures. Great background too.
December 10th, 2022  
