164 / 365
Tea tree seed pods
A quickie from my recent trip to the coast. I did some mucking about with the 100mm macro lens and it really takes a sharp shot.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
botanical
Diana
ace
It sure does, lovely shapes and textures. Great background too.
December 10th, 2022
