Nature's flat lay by pusspup
166 / 365

Nature's flat lay

There were thousands of blue bottles (Man- o -war) washed up when I was at the beach recently but there were a few cameos worth capturing. No, I didn't go swimming either!!
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
45% complete

