From the Stygian depths by pusspup
From the Stygian depths

I chose this edit as it showed the distant rain storm more clearly than others. This is of course a slightly different shot to one I loaded a few days ago in colour.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Diana ace
Such brilliant photography, love the way you captured this!
February 25th, 2023  
