235 / 365
Walking in golden hour
Walking with’ the girls’ and saw this wonderful light coming through the trees as we walked along the track back to our cars. Just couldn’t resist that light and shadow play.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
3
2
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th April 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walking
Ulrika
ace
love the light and shadows
April 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these lovely long shadows and light.
April 17th, 2023
Christina
ace
Beautiful light
April 17th, 2023
