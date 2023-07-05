Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
Another in the Ned Kelly series
The poor old trooper got shot here and dislodged from his horse.
One of our most famous Aussie painters Sidney Nolan painted this series.
More about the Ned Kelly story here
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ned_Kelly
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
Plenty to look at here! Nice.
July 4th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Fascinating detail.
July 4th, 2023
