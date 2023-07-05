Previous
Another in the Ned Kelly series by pusspup
Another in the Ned Kelly series

The poor old trooper got shot here and dislodged from his horse.
One of our most famous Aussie painters Sidney Nolan painted this series.

More about the Ned Kelly story here
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ned_Kelly
Issi Bannerman ace
Plenty to look at here! Nice.
July 4th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Fascinating detail.
July 4th, 2023  
