Previous
292 / 365
'Lend me your ears'
Some of the local inhabitants on our regular walk. Taken on yesterday's walk - we just had to abandon our walk tonight as the rain was getting too heavy!
8th July 2023
8th July 2023
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
kangaroos
,
ndao15
Annie D
ace
that's a big fellow in the middle there
July 8th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Rather menacing.
July 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
How fabulous to see these in the wild, wonderful capture and scene.
July 8th, 2023
