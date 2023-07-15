Previous
The light at the top of the hill by pusspup
The light at the top of the hill

As we approach the top of the first leg of our evening walk, we've lately been hitting it just as the sun is angled at the top of the hill and it looks great through the trees.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Maggiemae ace
Good organisation on your part! Iconic Aussie scene!
July 15th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fantastically magical.
July 15th, 2023  
