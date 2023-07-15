Sign up
Previous
299 / 365
The light at the top of the hill
As we approach the top of the first leg of our evening walk, we've lately been hitting it just as the sun is angled at the top of the hill and it looks great through the trees.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th July 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Maggiemae
ace
Good organisation on your part! Iconic Aussie scene!
July 15th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fantastically magical.
July 15th, 2023
