Previous
319 / 365
Reflective evening
Thanks to the high tide for the large shallow rock pool for reflections.
I love seeing the waves catch those last sun rays before the sun sets.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th August 2023 3:49pm
Tags
sunset
,
seascape
Lesley
ace
Beautifully calm scene
August 13th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wo, what a beautiful image!
August 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh my!
August 13th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
The last of the evening light is just fabulous touching those waves.
August 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wow, so beautiful and tranquil with wonderful light.
August 13th, 2023
