After the fires by pusspup
After the fires

The fires here were a couple of years ago now - time goes so fast! But it has left a legacy of strange tree survival stories like this one, nearly completely burnt out but growing strongly to the skies!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

@pusspup
Renee Salamon
Fabulous perspective … out of the ashes…
August 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Great pov. It is incredible how resilient nature is.
August 18th, 2023  
Annie D
I am always amazed by the resilience of our trees, and the bush, after fires
August 18th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett
That is a good illustration of how resilient the Australian bush is.
August 18th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous capture of these amazing trees.
August 18th, 2023  
haskar
This is a very optimistic view. I hope that despite our mistakes, nature will manage.
August 18th, 2023  
