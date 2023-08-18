Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
325 / 365
After the fires
The fires here were a couple of years ago now - time goes so fast! But it has left a legacy of strange tree survival stories like this one, nearly completely burnt out but growing strongly to the skies!
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3665
photos
242
followers
270
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Latest from all albums
322
3337
323
3338
324
3339
3340
325
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th August 2023 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
fires
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous perspective … out of the ashes…
August 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov. It is incredible how resilient nature is.
August 18th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I am always amazed by the resilience of our trees, and the bush, after fires
August 18th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That is a good illustration of how resilient the Australian bush is.
August 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these amazing trees.
August 18th, 2023
haskar
ace
This is a very optimistic view. I hope that despite our mistakes, nature will manage.
August 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close