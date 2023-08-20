Previous
Nightly display by pusspup
327 / 365

Nightly display

Our regular walk, that we missed today due to having the neighbours in.
The weather comes in from this direction and these looked like snow clouds to me, it's turned so cold!
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful display, love the tones and of course the beautiful trees.
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Terrific
August 20th, 2023  
