Previous
328 / 365
Chaenomeles japonica
Flowering at Mum's place, I wish she could see it!
Two shots blended here, close up and more distant, with a texture etc, etc.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
flowers
,
japonica
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That makes a beautiful image.
August 21st, 2023
